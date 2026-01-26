Mitchell Robinson Doesn't Seem to Want to Leave Knicks

The New York Knicks center has heard the trade chatter, and he's not staying quiet about it. Mitchell Robinson took to social media over the weekend to make his feelings clear about staying in New York.

Robinson shared a post on Facebook from a fan named Matt that defended his value to the team.

"Mitchell Robinson is the most impactful New York Knick and should be removed from all trade talks. No other player transforms the Knicks like he does. Complete and utter game changer."

The big man captioned the repost "Big country" with a cowboy emoji.

Robinson has spent this season working back from an ankle injury that wiped out most of last year. The recovery has been slow, but he's rounding into the form that made him one of the league's best rebounders. What he brings defensively and on the glass is tough to find elsewhere.

Robinson​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ relentlessly crashes the offensive boards for putbacks and extra possessions while also securing the defensive glass. The Knicks dominate the paint in a different way when he is on the court. It is not only about the stats, it is also about how teams have to change their attack on the rim when they know that he is there to protect ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌it.

Why Mitchell Robinson Matters for the Knicks

Jan 21, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson (23) stares at Brooklyn Nets center Nic Claxton (33) after a made basket in the second quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

The trade talk isn't coming from nowhere. The Knicks, after doubling down on their core, have real roster decisions to make, and Robinson's deal is such that if they want to free up some cap space, he is a very possible piece to move. However, what he brings to the table is not something you can just replace by another ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌big.

He doesn't score much or rack up assists, but the impact shows up elsewhere. Robinson is averaging 4.9 offensive rebounds per game in just 19.5 minutes this season. His contested offensive rebound percentage sits at 75.8%, which ranks among the elite in the league. He's grabbing 7.3 offensive rebound chances per game with a 66.8% conversion rate on those opportunities.

The​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ defense statistics are in line with the story told. Robinson is a great shot blocker and he even gets to the point of changing shots to such an extent that Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns are able to go for riskier plays outside. With his rebounds, the Knicks can get off the floor quickly after a defensive stop and go on fast breaks.

Health is the biggest question with Robinson. When he's right, he can dominate the glass and protect the rim with anyone in the league. Those skills become even more valuable in the playoffs when games get physical and possessions shrink.

Robinson's message is clear that he wants to stay. Whether the front office sees him as part of the long-term plan or a trade asset depends on how they evaluate this roster's championship ceiling. The fans have made their choice. Now it's up to management.

