Knicks Trailing Western Conference Team for Wizards Trade
Washington Wizards center Jonas Valanciunas has trade interest from multiple teams around the league, and the New York Knicks could be one in play for him. The Knicks, who lack a backup center amid Mitchell Robinson's absence, are rumored to have interest in Valanciunas. However, one team could stand in the way of New York acquiring him.
The Los Angeles Lakers have been heavily eyeing centers around the NBA, especially Valanciunas. According to Anthony Irwin of ClutchPoints, Lakers GM Rob Pelinka is expected to "check on" the center on Dec. 15, which is when he is trade eligible due to signing a new contract this past offseason.
“League sources believe Pelinka will check in on the price for Jonas Valanciunas on December 15 when he becomes trade eligible and belief around the league is that the Washington Wizards will be open to those conversations," Irwin said.
Los Angeles lacks center depth similar to the Knicks at the moment. As Anthony Davis continues to start at the five, the Lakers have struggled to find a reliable backup with Jaxson Hayes out (ankle).
Robinson (ankle) is expected to return in January, while Hayes is to be evaluated in two to three weeks, according to Shams Charania of ESPN.
Valanciunas joins a list of centers with rumored interest within Knicks circles, including Walker Kessler (Utah Jazz) and Steven Adams (Houston Rockets). Averaging 12.6 points and 8.1 rebounds off the bench, Valanciunas has been a force for a rebuilding Wizards team.
Most recently, the Lithuanian has been elite on all areas of the floor. In his last two games, Valanciunas is averaging 20.0 points, 13.0 rebounds, 3.5 assists, and 3.0 blocks. The Knicks could certainly use him, however the Lakers are the favorite to acquire the veteran amid reports.
As the Knicks and Lakers both have the same issue, which is their backup centers out with injuries, expected similar trade targets from the two playoff contenders. Los Angeles is looking to take advantage of LeBron James' final years in the league, while New York is hoping to rise to the top after making blockbuster moves over the summer.
