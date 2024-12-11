Trae Young Reluctantly Embraces Knicks Villain Role
Playing the role of New York Knicks public enemy is a tough job but someone apparetly got to do it.
Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young once again voluntarily enlisted for the duty, albeit reluctantly, as he prepared for Wednesday's NBA Cup clash against the Knicks (7 p.m. ET, ESPN).
"I don't like being a villain" Young claimed in video from Jameelah Johnson of AtlHawksFans.com "I don't like being that way or that target, but if that's what it needs to be, that's what it's got to be. That's not like who I want to be or who I am in any way. I don't think I turn myself into a villain; I feel like people turn me into a villain."
Young's cursed spot in the hearts and minds of Knicks fans dates back to the 2021 playoffs, when he spoiled New York's first playoff appearance since 2013 with a dominant five-game effort, averaging 29.2 points and 9.8 assists. He saved the best for last, scoring 36 and dishing out nine in a 103-89 clincher at Madison Square Garden.
Though others (i.e. Joel Embiid, Tyrese Haliburton) have threatened to dethrone him from the perch of hate, Knicks fans occasionally continue to reference Young in derogatory chants during their celebrations. That series also gave Young a lasting reputation as a Knicks killer, even though he's 6-14 against New York in 20 appearances, including 4-6 since the postseason get-together. Young was mostly held in check when the teams did battle earlier this season, shooting 7-of-21 in a 121-116 Atlanta win on Nov. 6.
While no one's fully sure of the NBA Cup's official purpose, both sides could stand to benefit from the championship aura it offers, no matter how superficial. The Knicks are looking to gain some championship panache with a new headlining core while Young's Hawks have yet to make any significant postseason noise sine that 2021 win over New York yielded an appearance in the Eastern Conference Finals.
