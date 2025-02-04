Knicks Center Takes Massive Step Toward Return
The sitch on Mitch became a little bit brighter for the New York Knicks on Monday.
Prior to the team's tilt against the Houston Rockets, head coach Tom Thibodeau hinted at why Mitchell Robinson, whose season-long absence has partly dominated the headlines around this Knicks campaign, was so crpytically giddy on social media on Monday.
Per Ian Begley of SNY, Thibodeau said that Robinson has been cleared for contact in practice in the latest landmark reached in his journey back.
"He isn’t yet cleared for full practice," Begley reported. "He still needs to get through some steps before he’s allowed to play in 5-on-5 scrimmages with contact, Tom Thibodeau says."
As he continues to work his way back from ankle woes that ate away at his 2023-24 campaign, his sixth in Manhattan, Robinson began Monday by telling his followers that he was set to visit a doctor and was hoping for good news. he apparently received it, as he posted a jovial message on X in the afternoon.
Robinson is the longest-tenured Knick at six seasons and potentially counting. New York has survived in the interior thanks to the arrival of Karl-Anthony Towns while Precious Achiuwa has served as his primary spell option. Robinson's defense could be partly relied upon if OG Anunoby is out for any extended period, as the Knicks' two-way threat is considered day-to-day after enduring a foot sprain in Saturday's loss to the Los Angeles Lakers.
In the interim, Robinson's name has been frequently mentioned in trade deadline deals involving the Knicks, who have two games left before Thursday's transaction freeze. The latter lands on Tuesday when they face the Toronto Raptors in Ontario (7:30 p.m. ET, MSG).
