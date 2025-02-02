Knicks Lose OG Anunoby to Injury vs. Lakers
As their New York Knicks try to scrape out a win against the Los Angeles Lakers, NYC is holding its breath for news about OG.
OG Anunoby left Saturday night's anticipated interconference matchup between the Knicks and Los Angeles Lakers with an apparent lower body injury in the second minute of the second half at Madison Square Garden. Anunoby lined up for a shot but pulled back and planned to drive as LeBron James closed in for defense. He went down without contact and stayed down before the Knicks called timeout.
Karl-Anthony Towns immediately went to Anunoby for comforting words before the latter immediately made trails for the Knicks' locker room with the training staff following him. Anunoby was the Knicks' leading scorer with 13 points at the time of his departure, which cast a noticeable pall over the exitable proceedings at MSG.
Despite his brief, if not prosperous, Manhattan tenure, the Knicks are, alas, all too used to Anunoby medical calamities: the Knicks got off to a scorching start when he joined the team via a trade with Toronto in late December 2023 but then missed nearly two months with an elbow injury. New York managed to tread water in his absence before his return but a hamstring issue in the playoffs played a role in the team's eventual elimination at the hands of the Indiana Pacers.
The Knicks have not offered an update on Anunoby status with the third quarter nearly over. Los Angeles leads 86-83 in the penultimate minute.
[[UPDATE: 10:25 p.m. ET]]: The Knicks officially diagnosed Anunoby with a right foot sprain and will no return to Saturday's game.
