Knicks Center Hints at Good News
Help may be on the way for the New York Knicks.
As New York continues to hold its breath for a happy ending to the OG Anunoby medical saga, center Mitchell Robinson posted cryptic positivity on his social media accounts on Monday.
In the morning, Robinson informed followers that he was on his way to "get an update from the doctor." When the afternoon hit, Robinson was in a discreetly jovial mood.
"Hell yeah!!!!" Robinson said on X. "That's what I'm talking about, baby."
By now, anyone even remotely associated with Knicks basketball is aware of the Robinson saga, one that has yet to take an on-floor form this season. The longest-tenured Knicks is still working off ankle woes that ate away at most of his sixth season and were only aggravated after an antagonistic encounter with Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid during the postseason.
Since then, Robinson's season has consisted of an equal mix of trade rumors and medical updates. The latest of the latter came on Saturday when Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau stated that Robinson was "pretty close" to being cleared for contact.
“Everything has gone very smoothly in terms of the rehab. So the next step will be the clearance for regular contact,” Thibodeau said before the Knicks faced the Los Angeles Lakers, per Peter Botte of the New York Post. “The controlled contact, you know what’s coming. So you can brace yourself for it. So once you get out of that, where you’re just playing and reacting, that will be the next step."
Ironically, the Lakers are reportedly one of the latest teams to enter the supposed Robinson sweepstakes, as Kevin O'Connor of Yahoo! Sports said that Los Angeles could be interested as it seeks to rebuild its interior depth after trading Anthony Davis in the shocking acquisition of Luka Doncic.
The timing of Robinson's return to Manhattan — provided he's not traded, of course — perhaps couldn't be better: the Knicks (32-17) will likely be in need of defensive help if OG Anunoby is out for the long term. Anunoby, who endured non-contact pain in Saturday's loss to the Lakers, was originally ruled questionable for Monday's game against Houston (7:30 p.m. ET, MSG/NBA TV) but has since been downgraded to out.
Robinson has already been ruled out for tonight's Knicks game. But if his post means what observers hope it means, it might not be long before his sneakers once again hit Madison Square Garden hardwood.
Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns as and so much more!