Knicks Center Making Shocking Mark on Team History

The New York Knicks could have Mitchell Robinson on the right side of history.

May 2, 2023; New York, New York, USA; Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) drives to the basket against New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson (23) during the first quarter of game two of the 2023 NBA Eastern Conference semifinal playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
The New York Knicks have been a revolving door for many players across their career.

In the 21st century, where transactions are at an all-time high, players don't stay with their teams as long as they used to. That sentiment couldn't be more true for the Knicks.

Carmelo Anthony lasted seven seasons in New York, and no player has seen more than that since. However, Mitchell Robinson could look to break that pattern this year, according to New York Post reporter Stefan Bondy.

Robinson, 26, signed a four-year, $60 million contract in 2022, which means he has two seasons left on his deal. That would take him into his eighth year with the Knicks, and as the starting center, he could be due for another big contract if New York is impressed by what he is able to do between now and then.

It's far more likely for star players to stick with their teams for this long, but role players that are in the right fit can often have very long careers with the same franchise.

Robinson has career averages of 8.0 points and 7.9 rebounds per game with the Knicks over 320 appearances across six seasons. He likely won't ever be a star for the Knicks, but the team doesn't need him to be.

Robinson has seen it all with the Knicks. He's seen them at their lowest of lows and highest of highs over the past six years, and now he has a chance to finish carrying out the vision by helping the team win a championship in the coming years.

If that moment ever comes and Robinson is still on the team for that moment, he may be one of the most deserving players to earn a ring for the Knicks.

