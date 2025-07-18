Knicks Must Make Difficult Choice Soon
The New York Knicks are focused on winning a championship next year, but there could be a murky future beyond the 2025-26 season.
Both Mikal Bridges and Mitchell Robinson are entering the final year of their contracts, and based on where the Knicks are in their chase for a championship, keeping each of them isn't feasible for New York.
Empire Sports Media contributor Dylan Backer looked into the dilemma the Knicks face between keeping Bridges or Robinson.
"The caveat is that there is a distinct difference between the two players. Bridges hasn’t missed a game in his entire NBA career, while Robinson has struggled with injury issues throughout his career," Backer wrote.
"Robinson missed the first 58 games last season recovering from his second ankle surgery in less than a year. He would return in time for the playoffs and had a strong impact, which may raise his value on the trade market.
"If the Knicks go ahead with extending Bridges, they could consider selling high on Robinson to get back essential draft capital and perhaps a key rotation piece that is more durable.
"Ultimately, the decision will come down to which player they want to commit to long-term. Regardless of which player it is, a decision needs to come sooner rather than later."
Bridges is the better player of the two, but Robinson might be a better fit to what the Knicks need more of.
Bridges had moments where he struggled to fit in, but that can be put in the rearview mirror with Mike Brown taking over as head coach. The same can be said for Robinson as well.
The Knicks have to throw the past out when evaluating players now that a new coach is in place. The way Bridges and Robinson respond to Brown's changes will ultimately determine if they will be extended or not.
