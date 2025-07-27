Knicks Named Best Fit for No. 1 Overall Pick
The New York Knicks are one of the top suitors for Ben Simmons in free agency.
Simmons, the No. 1 overall pick from the 2016 NBA Draft, was an All-Star in each year from 2019-21 with the Philadelphia 76ers. However, injuries derailed his career and now he is viewed as one of the bigger busts of the past few years.
However, he still holds a lot of value and can be a strong addition to a playoff rotation. CBS Sports writer Sam Quinn listed the Knicks as the best destination for Simmons.
"The key to maximizing Simmons will be surrounding him with shooting. The Knicks have a shooting big man in Karl-Anthony Towns," Quinn wrote.
"The reserves they added this offseason, Jordan Clarkson and Guerschon Yabusele, can both shoot. Perhaps New York could lean on Simmons as a creator when Jalen Brunson goes to the bench. He gives them yet another big wing to deploy defensively, and if they want to switch as much as they did in the later stages of the postseason, Simmons can do so. The pressure of Madison Square Garden is a potential issue, but we're talking about a 10-15-minute reserve here, not a star. It's a low-risk, high-reward gamble."
Simmons could be the right fit for the Knicks for a number of reasons, but the team cannot rely on him to be one of the top players in the second unit.
New York already has a solidified nine-deep rotation, so Simmons wouldn't be depended on very much. However, the Knicks are searching for more depth and Simmons is someone that would be a bonus if he could channel some of his former All-Star self in the Big Apple.
Signing Simmons would give the Knicks a potential ceiling-raiser, but there's still a lot up in the air that won't be resolved for months.
Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!