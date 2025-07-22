Knicks Miss Out on Another Assistant Coach
Like Michael Scott before them, the New York Knicks are ready to get hurt again.
New York is apparently back in the business of being denied interviews with opposing coaches, as Ian Begley of SNY reports that Terry Stotts will not be joining Mike Brown's original coaching staff, as the 67-year-old is said to be more interested in retaining his current post with the Golden State Warriors.
Stotts, who previously stood at the helm of Atlanta, Milwaukee, and Portland, took over the lead assistant coach's role under Steve Kerr in 2024, indirectly succeeding Brown in the same spot. Stotts has amassed a 517-486 record as a head coach and notably took Portland to the 2019 Western Conference Finals, where they, ironically enough, fell to the Warriors.
More recently, Stotts was part of Golden State's return to the proper postseason, as the seventh-ranked Warriors upset No. 2 Houston in the opening stanza before injuries doomed them in round two against Minnesota.
"You trust (Stotts’) experience," Warriors franchise face Stephen Curry said of Stotts in October, per Sam Gordon of the San Francisco Chronicle. "You trust his, kind of, viewpoint of the game. When he talks, you listen.”
With Brown in tow, the Knicks are reportedly retaining some of the prior staff that served under prior boss Tom Thibodeau but the new man is said to have creative control when it comes to choosing his lieutenant.
In terms of newcomers, the team reportedly already hired Riccardo Fois, one of Brown's former collaborators in Sacramento that also worked with current Knicks star Mikal Bridges in Phoenix, to take on a role. The Knicks were previously said to be interested in adding James Borrego, who previously interviewed for the top spot earned by Brown, but he opted to remain with the New Orleans Pelicans under Willie Green.
