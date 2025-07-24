All Knicks

Skechers Confirms Partnership With Knicks Star

Skechers has confirmed a partnership with an active New York Knicks star after a sterling playoff run.

Geoff Magliocchetti

May 12, 2025; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks forward OG Anunoby (8) dunks the ball as fans celebrate in the second half during game four of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs against the Boston Celtics at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
Skechers views New York Knicks star OG Anunoby as a fateful eight.

The California-based footwear brand confirmed a partnership with the recent Eastern Conference finalist in a statement on Thursday and also confirmed that he would join fellow metropolitan backcourt talent Terance Mann of the Brooklyn Nets on a European tour set to top off in Belgrade this month.

“Skechers has helped me continue to play basketball at an elite level and I love these shoes,” Anunoby said in the Skechers release posted by Business Wire. “I play quick and low to the court. I jump and move a lot. Skechers has the shoe to keep me comfortable, keep me protected and keep me playing my best every day.”

Anunoby, who turned 28 last week, recently wrapped his first full season with the Knicks after coming over in a December 2023 trade with the Toronto Raptors. He averaged a career-best 18 points in 74 appearances and helped guide the Knicks to their first showing among the NBA's final four since 2000.

As noted in the release, Anunoby went viral for a game-sealing dunk during Game 4 of the conference semifinal against the defending champion Boston Celtics while wearing the brand's "Skx Reign" model.

The two-way star, who inked a five-year, $212.5 million deal with the Knicks last offseason, now joins an expansive list of shooters on Skechers' list, which includes former Knicks All-Star Julius Randle and Norman Powell, his fellow 2019 champion with the Toronto Raptors.

“Known for his viral dunks and defensive strength on the court, OG is a fantastic and inspiring addition to our global roster," Skechers chief operating officer David Weinberg said in the statement. "We look forward to bringing OG and Terance Mann on tour to meet fans and the media at events with our European retail partners in the coming week.”

