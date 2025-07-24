Knicks Scout High on Team's Young Talent
One New York Knicks scout believes that the kids are all right.
The anonymous scout had high praises for some of the Knicks' deeper talents while speaking with Keith Smith of Spotrac during Summer League play in Las Vegas. Though their main attractions are more experienced, the Knicks have acquired some intriguing young talents, notably obtaining four prospects in the 2024 draft.
"Pacome (Dadiet) looked a lot more comfortable this year than last year," the scout said to Smith. "Tyler (Kolek) got some run last year and we’re comfortable with playing him more this year. Ariel (Hukporti) was forced to play at time last year and he’s more ready if that happens again this year, and Kevin (McCullar Jr.) and MarJon (Beauchamp) both looked awesome out here. We’re still figuring out the rest of the roster, but we hope all of those guys factor in somehow."
Dadiet, Kolek, McCullar and Hukporti served as the Knicks' freshman haul in 2024. While their prospects were mostly curbed with Tom Thibodeau leading the way, there were fleeting standout performances that paved hope for the future.
Hukporti, for example, rose to the occasion as frontcourt depth star when Precious Achiuwa and Mitchell Robinson were injured. Kolek also had some flashes of brilliance and earned MVP honors in the Westchester Knicks' run to an in-season G League title back in December.
Dadiet, the Knicks' most recent first-round pick, spent most of his time in White Plains while McCullar was able to make his professional debut despite lingering injuries from college. All four, as well as the young veteran Beauchamp, partook in the Knicks' Summer League session in Sin City, though Dadiet, Hukporti, and McCullar all missed time due to injuries.
The modern Knicks are headlined by veteran acquisitions, as their most legitimate championship chase in some time has been built by Jalen Brunson, Karl-Anthony Towns, and more. Though the Knicks remain on the hunt for further reinforcements, the primary spots on their depth chart are mostly occupied by the experienced, especially with Jordan Clarkson and Guerschon Yabusele set to be some of the new men of the bench.
New opportunities, however, could surface under new boss Mike Brown and the Summer League and preseason film could valued properties in his new office. The modern Knicks are well-aware how depth can make or break a season, as several injuries derailed a 2023-24 championship run. While a longshot, young depth could become a championship difference and the Knicks would prefer to be prepared for every possibility as they enter a new era.
