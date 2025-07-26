Insider: Kevin Love Would Consider Move to Knicks
Kevin Love might feel the free agency love from the New York Knicks, according to one NBA insider.
Love, 36, is currently stationed with the Utah Jazz after he was imported from Miami after a multi-pronged deal that also involved John Collins and Norman Powell. Utah, however, is expected to buy out his contract and Jake Fischer of The Stein Line hints that Love would have a short wishlist if and when he hits the market, one that would seem to include the Knicks.
"Kevin Love, to my understanding, he really only wants to be in the big glamour markets," Fischer said in a video on Bleacher Report. "I do think it would mostly be something along the lines of Kevin Love going to a New York or a Los Angeles type of situation. So, we'll see if that can materialize for him."
Love spent the last two-plus seasons with the Miami Heat, notably emerging as a depth during their run to the 2023 NBA Finals, which took down the Knicks in the second round. He partook in only 23 games last season and averaged 5.3 points and 4.1 rebounds.
Nevertheless, some have clamored to see Love latch onto another championship program: some want to see him return to the Cleveland Cavaliers while others have advocated for a reunion with fellow former Cav LeBron James in Los Angeles. The two previously collaborated on the Cavs' famed 2016 championship run, the first in franchise history.
As it stands, the Knicks can bestow one more rookie and veteran deal each without reaching the restrictive second salary apron.
While Love would no doubt offer some brand of championship experience and panache lacking on the current Knicks roster — OG Anunoby is the only active Manhattanite with a ring, and he was injured during Toronto's 2019 Finals run — the Knicks would probably look to go with a younger veteran if they opt to use such a roster spot.
New York already brought a similarly-skilled player in this offseason in the form of Guerschon Yabusele after his productive return to the Association with the Philadelphia 76ers. While Love would no doubt have some sort of place on the Knicks' bench, it feels like a signing from the last rather than one that gets them any closer to an elusive title.
