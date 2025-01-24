All Knicks

Knicks Need More Balance Going Forward

The New York Knicks are in need of more balance on offense and defense.

Jeremy Brener

Jan 21, 2025; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard D'Angelo Russell (1) drives past New York Knicks forward Mikal Bridges (25) in the fourth quarter at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images
Jan 21, 2025; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard D'Angelo Russell (1) drives past New York Knicks forward Mikal Bridges (25) in the fourth quarter at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images / Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images
In this story:

Things have looked very different for the New York Knicks this season compared to last year.

Instead of making their mark on the defensive end of the floor, the Knicks have been winning games with their offensive prowess. A lot of this can be pointed to trading for Karl-Anthony Towns, who replaced the defensive-minded Isaiah Hartenstein in the post.

However, if the Knicks want to make more noise in the postseason, they will need to be better on defense.

"By sacrificing depth in their trades for Mikal Bridges and Karl-Anthony Towns, the Knicks had the potential to take a step back during the regular season in the name of higher playoff upside. It's encouraging, then, that the Knicks could still surpass last season's 50 wins and plus-4.6 point differential thanks largely to Towns' All-Star play," ESPN analyst Kevin Pelton writes.

"The Knicks' 14th-ranked defense is their worst relative to league average of the Tom Thibodeau era. New York's No. 2 offense alone is good enough to win in the regular season, but reaching the conference finals will require more balance."

The Knicks' defense has been league average, and that's been good enough to be No. 3 in the Eastern Conference standings. However, being third behind the Boston Celtics and Cleveland Cavaliers isn't the goal.

The Knicks will likely have to beat one or both of those contenders in order to reach their first NBA Finals since 1999. This means that the Knicks will have to play with more of an effort on the defensive end, and the coaching staff may need to make some slight alterations in order for New York to be a more balanced team.

The Knicks are back in action tomorrow as they host the Sacramento Kings. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET.

Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News