Knicks' Tom Thibodeau Questions Officiating
New York Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau finds foul calls against the New York Knicks--or lack thereof--most foul.
A 99-95 win over the Brooklyn Nets didn't spare officials from Thibodeau's wrath on Tuesday night as he took issue with the free throw discrepancy that he believed helped keep things close.
"I just want consistency," Thibodeau said (h/t SNY). "I don't know what the discrepancy in the free throws was, but it was big and we're attacking the basket. I'm watching [Karl-Anthony Towns] go, I'm watching Jalen [Brunson] and there's contract. There's contact. A foul's a foul. A guy gets fouled, you've got to call it. It's your job."
The Knicks (29-16) were awarded 14 free throws on Tuesday, hitting 11. Brooklyn, on the other hand, got 25, which included a brutal 1-of-6 mark in a third quarter that saw the Knicks extend their lead. The Nets then went 7-of-7 in the fourth as they engaged in a futile comeback that afforded them a late, brief lead.
Thibodeau also remained peeved about refs' supervision of Jalen Brunson, who was 2-of-4 from the line on Tuesday. While Brunson has developed a sterling reputation for drawing charges on defense, he has struggled to get to the foul line despite aptly physical play often unheard of in the backcourt.
Amidst his late surge (playing a role in 10 of the last 12 New York points in the game), Brunson had a chance to hit a sealing floater with 33 seconds remaining. Keon Johnson appeared to make contact with the shooting Brunson, but no foul was called.
"I send clips in, I do it all," Thibodeau said. "What goes on with him is ridiculous. It really is. I'll leave it at that."
Despite growing numbers (the point guard is averaging a career-best 7.1 attempts from the line per game this season), being displeased with Brunson's free throw output has been a recurring Thibodeau theme over the last two-plus seasons. He got two of the Knicks' four attempts of the fourth, creating the final margin when they stopped Brooklyn on the other end after the apparent missed Johnson call.
Officials' first opportunity to heed Thibodeau's words lands on Saturday when the Knicks face the Sacramento Kings at Madison Square Garden (7:30 p.m. ET, MSG).
