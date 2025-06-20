Knicks Need to Trade for Depth to Succeed
The New York Knicks made it their mission to build one of the best starting lineups in the league last summer.
They did that by acquiring Mikal Bridges and Karl-Anthony Towns in separate trades while retaining OG Anunoby, Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart.
However, the Knicks ran into issues with the starting five being so top-heavy when other lineups found a way to work around it. That's why SB Nation columnist Michael Zeno thinks a trade could be coming to help the team's depth.
"One year after a series of consolidation moves, there’s a case to get deeper. Both teams in the NBA Finals are deep," Zeno wrote.
"Indiana and Oklahoma City are going ten deep, while the Knicks were uncomfortable going past eight in the playoffs. Someone could absolutely get traded for depth. A superpowered starting five is not a prerequisite for a title."
In the past, teams like the Golden State Warriors, and the LeBron James Miami Heat and Cleveland Cavaliers were able to get away with having a lack of depth because their superstars were simply superior.
Since 2019, that notion has changed as a new champion has been crowned every season. The talent in the league is deeper than ever and the parity is at an all-time high. Therefore, teams cannot get by with a top-heavy lineup because it isn't that much better than what other squads have to offer.
That's why teams like the Thunder and Pacers have been successful this season. They have played well, their stars have shined, the depth has done its job and they have stayed relatively healthy for the most part.
That's the recipe needed to win in the NBA nowadays, and the Knicks aren't on that wavelength with their current roster.
