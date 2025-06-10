Wild Trade Idea Sends Giannis Antetokounmpo to Knicks
The New York Knicks are looking to make a big splash this offseason, and Giannis Antetokounmpo serves as someone who could fulfill that job.
Antetokounmpo could look to exit the Milwaukee Bucks after his star teammate Damian Lillard tore his Achilles during the team's playoff run. Lillard is expected to be out for a good chunk of the 2025-26 season, and Antetokounmpo has desires to win another championship, even if it means saying goodbye to the Bucks, who drafted him No. 15 overall in the 2013 NBA Draft.
Bleacher Report writer Eric Pincus suggested a three-team trade between the Knicks, Bucks and Memphis Grizzlies that brings Antetokounmpo to the Big Apple, OG Anunoby to Milwaukee and Mikal Bridges to Beale Street.
"Anunoby and Bridges were vital to the recent run, but Antetokounmpo...does more need to be said?," Pincus wrote.
"New York would have the taxpayer mid-level exception ($5.7 million) to add another key rotation player. Would that be enough for a fifth starter, assuming Josh Hart is the fourth? The Knicks still have Mitchell Robinson, Miles McBride and can retain players such as Landry Shamet and Delon Wright on minimum deals."
"Fleshing out the depth chart for cheap will be a challenge, but the top-end talent should make the Knicks difficult for anyone to handle in the playoffs."
The Grizzlies would also send Brandon Clarke, Vince Williams and GG Jackson to the Bucks to land Bridges while the Knicks would chip in with a 2026 first-round pick and swap rights in 2026, 2030 and 2032.
It's a trade that would force the Knicks to ride with the core they have, but Jalen Brunson, Antetokounmpo and Karl-Anthony Towns could be the best trio in the NBA for many years to come.
