Knicks Nemesis Available For Game 4
All systems are go from deep for the Indiana Pacers as they face a vital showdown against the New York Knicks.
Per Shams Charania of ESPN, Indiana sharpshooter Aaron Nesmith will be available for Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals at Gainbridge Fieldhouse (8 p.m. ET, TNT).
Nesmith left Game 3 early with an ankle injury during second half action, requiring some assistance to get back to the Indiana locker room. Nesmith briefly returned but struggled to make a lasting impact in preventing the Knicks’ comeback, which saw them erase a 20-point deficit en route to 106-100 victory.
Knicks fans, of course, have likely had their fill of Nesmith after Game 1, which saw him go 8-of9 from three-point range in a more dire kind of comeback for the hosting Manhattanites at Madison Square Garden. Six alone came in the final period as Indiana needed less than three minutes to erase a 14-point New York lead to take the debut showing of the series.
The Knicks once again had a clean injury report entering Tuesday’s game. Josh Hart and Karl-Anthony Towns appeared to be somewhat ailing at the end of Game 3 but head coach Tom Thibodeau laughed off any concerns in the aftermath.
