Should Knicks Panic After Game 2 Loss?
The New York Knicks find themselves in a tough position down 2-0 to the Indiana Pacers in the Eastern Conference Finals.
The loss against the Pacers put the Knicks in a position it will be hard to come back from. Just six teams in Conference Finals history have ever overcome a 2-0 deficit, and the odds are even longer considering the next two games will be in Indianapolis.
With nothing optimistic on their side, is it time for the Knicks to hit the panic button?
While it would be easy to smash that button, the Knicks cannot panic quite yet. They can still come back in the series, but Game 3 is a must-win for the team. No team in NBA history has ever overcome a 3-0 deficit, so a loss in Game 3 would essentially be a nail in the coffin for the Knicks.
The Boston Celtics nearly overcame a 3-0 deficit two years ago in the Eastern Conference Finals to the Miami Heat, but they lost in Game 7 at home.
The Knicks have beaten the Pacers already, earlier in the season, so they know what it takes to beat them. The Pacers are incredibly hot and have been throughout the entire playoff run, but the Knicks have shown a decent amount of resiliency of their own.
The Knicks had a lot of things go their way in the series against the Celtics, and a lot of that appeared to vanish during the final six minutes of the team's Game 1 loss, which trickled into the Game 2 loss as well.
The Knicks will need to find a way to bring back that edge they had against the Celtics, because that is what it will take to come back in the series against the Pacers.
