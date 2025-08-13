Former Knicks Draft Pick Wins Major Title
It's been 17 years since the New York Knicks drafted Danilo Gallinari in the first round of the 2008 NBA Draft.
While Gallinari didn't play in the NBA this past season, he took his talents to Puerto Rico, where he helped Vaqueros de Bayamón win the National Superior Basketball League (BSN).
"In 16 seasons, Danilo Gallinari never won an NBA championship," Clutch Points tweeted. "But now, he just won his first pro title - winning the championship in Puerto Rico's highest level basketball league Galinari [sic] last played in the NBA in the 2023-24 season for the Bucks. And he spent this year in Puerto Rico with Vacqueros de Bayamón. On Monday, Gallo dropped 24 points to help them win the title, and took home Finals MVP honors in the process."
Gallo won the championship with former NBA players, including one-time Knick Renaldo Balkman, who was with New York from 2006-08 and was included on the other side of the Carmelo Anthony blockbuster deal in 2011.
"Also on the roster for Vacqueros de Bayamón? Former NBA players JaVale McGee, Chris Duarte, and Renaldo Balkman. For Gallo, this marks the first title of his professional career," Clutch Points wrote.
"He has career earnings of $202 million in the NBA over 16 years (via Spotrac). And now, at age 37, he finally has a trophy to add to to his résumé."
Gallinari spent the first three seasons of his career with the Knicks before being the centerpiece of the Nuggets' haul for Anthony in that aforementioned trade. The Italian forward spent six seasons with the Nuggets before becoming a vagabond in the league.
From 2017-24, Gallinari played for the Los Angeles Clippers, Oklahoma City Thunder, Atlanta Hawks, Washington Wizards, Detroit Pistons and Milwaukee Bucks.
It remains to be seen if Gallinari wants to return to the NBA, but it's clear that he still has some basketball left in him. Gallinari and the Vaqueros only played in 34 regular season games, so he should have some time to rest and recover if an NBA team is willing to take a chance on him for the 2025-26 campaign.
