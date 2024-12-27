All Knicks

Knicks Off to Best Start in 12 Years

The New York Knicks have been playing really well as of late.

Jeremy Brener

Dec 25, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) looks to drive past San Antonio Spurs guard Tre Jones (33) in the fourth quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images / Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images
The New York Knicks started the season a bit shaky with a 6-6 record, but they have turned things around over the past few weeks.

The Knicks are on a streak where they have won 14 of their last 18 games, putting them at 20-10 on the season, which is a good for their best start to a campaign since 2012-13 when Carmelo Anthony and Amar'e Stoudemire were leading things in the Big Apple.

Knicks guard Mikal Bridges has noticed a shift in energy since the wins have started to pile in.

“I think we just look at each other and see if we’re getting better or not. That’s the biggest thing," Bridges said h/t Posting and Toasting. “I think we took a jump this month. Every day, just keep trying to get better. We want to win — that’s the main goal — but sometimes getting better is what we’re looking for.

“So, happy to win while also getting better.”

The Knicks' goal is to be playing their best basketball at the end of the season, but they have to find a way to stack some wins in the progress in order to get the best possible seeding for the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Right now, they sit in third place in the East, just 6.5 games back of the first-place Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Knicks don't necessarily need to be atop the standings nor do they need to be winning games to feel the progress day in and day out. They simply need to focus on how to improve on their own without listening to the outside noise, and that's when the wins will eventually come.

The Knicks hope to get another win tonight as they travel to central Florida to face the Orlando Magic at the Kia Center. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET.

