Landry Shamet Makes Knicks Return
With just under 90 seconds left in the New York Knicks' win against the Toronto Raptors, Landry Shamet checked into the game for the first time all season.
Shamet, 27, was projected to make the Knicks roster out of training camp, but a shoulder injury forced him off the team as he began his rehab process.
“I’m a big believer that things and circumstances happen for a reason, and you might not understand why in the moment, but there’s a benefit, a silver lining in every situation," Shamet said postgame h/t Posting and Toasting.
“Rehab is always a roller coaster, good days, bad days, but all things considered we’re nine weeks removed from that happening and I feel really good and really grateful and happy to be back in this position with this group.”
Shamet joined the Westchester Knicks in the G League draft and continued to rehab his injury in hopes of joining the NBA squad in New York. Shamet signed with the team on Sunday and scored his first two points in Monday's debut.
“I was so amped up today, man, I’ve been chomping at the bit for a while," Shamet said.
"It just felt good to be back in the building, suit it up, be with the guys, lock in on a game plan, and be a teammate. I’m just grateful that I felt good to get in the game there at the end and kind of just see the first one go in.”
Shamet will slowly work his way back with the Knicks and could possibly find himself as a piece at the bottom of coach Tom Thibodeau's rotation in the coming months.
Shamet and the Knicks are back in action tomorrow as they take on the San Antonio Spurs on Christmas Day at 12 noon ET.
