Knicks Offseason Drama Just Beginning
The New York Knicks began their offseason with a bang by shockingly firing Tom Thibodeau days after being eliminated in the Eastern Conference Finals at the hands of the Indiana Pacers.
The Knicks will look for a new head coach as they look to remain among the top teams in the league, but that's only scratching the surface on what's to come.
Bleacher Report writer Grant Hughes is anticipating more drama from the Knicks this offseason.
"Tom Thibodeau got the boot just a couple of days after the Indiana Pacers eliminated his New York Knicks in the Eastern Conference Finals, a cruel reminder that "very good" is often not good enough — especially for a major-market franchise that mortgaged most of its future to build the current roster," Hughes wrote.
"Canning Thibs was a risk because there's no guarantee a better coach is out there to replace him, but it theoretically offers upside. Maybe this same Knicks roster can be better deployed by another coach, and maybe slight improvement is all it will take to reach the 2026 Finals.
"Then again, might the Knicks tinker further? Could they find a taker for Karl-Anthony Towns in the wake of a damning report from James L. Edwards III and Fred Katz that players and coaches "expressed frustration with Towns' defensive habits" and "worried Towns didn't grasp the importance of the matter?"
This could lead to a trade of Towns or other players to get a different look for the Knicks that could lead to better results. They are in the mix on a potential Kevin Durant deal while also being linked to other players that could alter the trajectory of the team.
New York's head coaching search could be dictated by whichever star the team ends up acquiring in a trade as the organization retools towards another postseason run next year.
