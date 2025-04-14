Knicks Forward Earns First Defensive Recognition
The New York Knicks defense is anchored by forward OG Anunoby, who has become one of the better defenders in the entire league.
The Athletic insider Fred Katz named Anunoby to his NBA All-Perimeter-Defense First Team.
"With teammate Mikal Bridges tagging smaller facilitators, Anunoby takes the brawnier ones. He’s one of the league’s scariest wings jumping into the lane as a helper, a necessity inside the defense of head coach Tom Thibodeau, who requires weakside defenders to dart into the paint at drivers and still recover to their men in time to contest jumpers," Katz writes.
"Anunoby has made only one All-Defensive Team in his career, mostly because of scattered injuries. But this is his healthiest season ever. He’s blown away his career high in minutes, where he’s near the top of the league."
"The Knicks are getting elite defensive production and lots of it," Katz continued.
The other players included next to Anunoby were Oklahoma City Thunder guard Lu Dort, Houston Rockets forward Amen Thompson and Portland Trail Blazers wing Toumani Camara.
Anunoby is expected to be named to either of the All-NBA Defensive Teams for the second time in his career, and it's rightfully deserved.
Anunoby's defense has been stellar for the Knicks this season, and it's a big reason why the team has been so successful. Going into the playoffs, the Knicks are going to need Anunoby to continue being one of the best defenders in the league.
If Anunoby is successful at defending the likes of Detroit Pistons star point guard Cade Cunningham, the Knicks should have a much easier time getting past them in the first round of the playoffs. If not, the Knicks could be in line for another premature exit for a third year in a row.
Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns as and so much more!