Knicks Legend Explains Origin of Famous Nickname
A fateful shopping trip and the Hollywood release schedule forever change the New York Knicks glossary.
The mere mention of "Clyde" often gets Knicks fans dreaming and screaming, as franchise legend Walt Frazier's nickname has been a mainstay in metropolitan basketball discussions. Frazier offered a look into the origins of the moniker, which date back to his rookie season, during a Friday showing on NBC's morning program "Today."
"When I was a rookie, I wasn't playing well. So in order to pacify myself, I went shopping," the renowned style guru Frazier recalled. "So I come back to my room, dress up. I'm not playing good, but I still look good! So, one day, I'm looking in a hat store, and I see this wide-brimmed hat ... The first time I wore the hat, everybody laughed at me, my teammates, guys on the other team. But I stuck with it."
It turned out Warner Bros. inadvertently had Frazier's back. "Bonnie and Clyde," the biographical film centered on the outlaw duo, took over the pop culture scene and some compared Frazier's new fashion statement to the hat that star Warren Beatty wore in his portrayal of Clyde Barrow.
Observers connected the crimes of Clyde to the nightly hardwood robberies Frazier pulled off on defense. Hence, a legendary, lasting New York moniker was born.
"They related [the movie] to my stealing the ball on the court," Frazier, chosen fifth by the Knicks out of Southern Illinois in the 1967 draft, told hosts Dylan Dreyer, Al Roker, and former MSG Network collaborator Jill Martin. "All of my endorsements, commercials, everything's still dealing with Clyde."
"Clyde" continues to spark joy in the hearts and minds of Knicks fans. Newer fans continue to enjoy his poetic color commentary alongside play-by-play man Mike Breen while acknowleding his endless contributions to Knicks history.
