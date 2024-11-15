Knicks Star Responds to Celebrity Encounter
New York Knicks star OG Anunoby had an unexpected audience with the queen of Genovia on Wednesday night at Madison Square Garden.
Anunoby went somewhat viral as the Knicks battled the Chicago Bulls at Madison Square Garden where his run for a loose ball nearly sent him flying into actress Anne Hathaway, who was taking in the contest with her family next to the Knicks bench. Anunoby had tipped a Josh Giddey pass intended for Zach LaVine, sending the orb flying toward MSG's most expensive areas.
The "Princess Diaries" star and her son Jack were spared but their gametime snack wasn't so fortunate: Anunoby's near-crash into the barrier between the first row of MSG seating and the famed hardwood sent popcorn flying, drawing laughs from MSG Network commentators Mike Breen and Walt "Clyde" Frazier.
Hathaway addressed the encounter on her Instagram page on Thursday, calling it a "bucket list moment."
"Almost got crashed into last night!" Hathaway said in her video post. "I always wanted that to happen. Thanks, OG!"
Anunoby responded to Hathaway from his own account. True to his stoic nature, he simply declared "you're welcome" to the Brooklyn-born actress, who has also starred in her share of Gotham tales such as "The Devil Wears Prada" and "The Dark Knight Rises."
Anunoby fell just short of a double-double on Wednesday night, earning 14 points with nine rebounds with a couple of assists and blocks. The former Toronto Raptor has had a productive week, averaging 21 tallies (on over 56 percent from the field) and 6.3 boards over the last three games.
Hathaway was one of several stars that took in the Knicks' 124-123 loss to the Bulls on Wednesday, as MSG seats were also occupied by Lauren Cohan, Michael J. Fox, Queen Latifah, and Fat Joe.
The stars will no doubt be packing MSG over the next few days, as Wednesday was part one of a four-game homestand. The stretch continues on Friday night when the Knicks host the Brooklyn Nets in NBA Cup group play action (7:30 p.m. ET, MSG).
Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!