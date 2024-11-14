Knicks' Historic Comeback Trampled By Bulls
A historic New York Knicks comeback effort was lost in foul fashion.
Trailing to the Chicago Bulls by as much as 22 in the second half, the Knicks fought all the way back to take a last-minute lead. But a late trio of free throws for Coby White, sent to the foul line by a Josh Hart foul with just over three seconds remaining, allowed Chicago to escape from Madison Square Garden with a 124-123 victory.
Had the Knicks (5-6) completed the comeback, it would've been the second-biggest second half comeback in Knicks franchise history since such statistics began being tracked in 1996-97, behind only a 26-point journey in March 2004 against Milwaukee.
Thus lost in the effort was another infantile Knicks career-best for Karl-Anthony Towns, who led the charge with 46 points, 28 of which came in the second half. Jalen Brunson watched a good bit of the comeback from the bench, but seemed to have the game-winner on the possession before the fatal foul. Another would-be game-winner from the 24-point scorer went in and out of the rim as time expired, blowing away another would-be winning streak for the heartbroken Knicks.
The Knicks return to action on Friday when their NBA Cup group play slate begins against the Brooklyn Nets (7:30 p.m. ET, MSG).
