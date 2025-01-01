Knicks Asset, French Olympic Medalist Signs Greek Extension
New York Knicks asset Mathias Lessort is continuing his European holiday.
Lessort, whose NBA rights currently belong to the Knicks, has agreed to a contract extension with renowned Greek club Panathinaikos, per Stavros Barbarousis of EuroHoops.
Thus ends an eventful 2024 for Lessort, whose rights came to the Knicks in 2020 on a draft night deal that also acquired Immanuel Quickley. The 29-year-old native of Martinique previously partook in France's run to the silver medal last summer's Olympics in Paris, averaging 7.2 and 3.3 rebounds in just over 13 minutes a game in six appearances.
Lessort, a center who was originally drafted by Philadelphia with the 50th pick of the 2017 draft, also won this year's EuroLeague and Greeek League titles with Panathinaikos, which has previously hosted NBA talents like Dino Radja, Byron Scott, and Dominique Wilkins. He is also the most recent winner of the Greek League's "Most Spectacular Player" award previously earned by former Knicks Thanasis Antetokounmpo and Mario Hezonja.
The center did endure a fibula fracture while competing for Panathinaikos earlier this month, but Barbarousis' report mentioned negotiations had begun before Lessort endured the ailment. The injury is said to keep him out at least four months, per Michalis Gioulenoglou of EuroHoops.
Per SNY's Ian Begley, the Knicks "inquired" about Lessort's availability leading into the gold medal game, which saw France take the United States' men's basketball team to the brink in the championship finale. New York instead opted to re-sign Precious Achiuwa to shore up the Mitchell Robinson-less paint and eventually traded for former Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns.
French men's national basketball team head coach Vincent Collet made the case for Lessort's NBA inclusion during the Olympics.
"Mathias was probably the best player in the EuroLeague this year," Collet said after Lessort scored 13 points in relief of an ailing Rudy Gobert during a quarterfinal win over Canada. "He won the championship with Panathinaikos, and he was not far from winning the MVP. So for me, it's not a surprise [to see him succeed]."
