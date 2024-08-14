Knicks Legend Weighs In on Olympics vs Finals Debate
Former New York Knicks star Carmelo Anthony made it clear that he's only interested in international gold, at least more than the domestic variety.
Anthony offered a firm answer in the ongoing debate over the value of certain prestigious basketball honors, steadfastly declaring that he would not trade in even one of his three Olympic gold medals for an NBA championship in an interview with Donatas Urbonas of BasketNews.
"I've never been asked that question. No," Anthony said. "When we talk about global sport, for me, a medal means something totally different than an NBA championship. They both have their own separate meanings but winning a gold medal, it's the passion, it's the pride that you have not just for a city or a state (but) for a whole nation, a whole country you're winning for."
Debate over the value of domestic vs. international honors has taken center stage in viral debates ever since Team USA track star Noah Lyles questioned the idea of the NBA Finals victors labeling themselves "world champions" despite all but one (the 2018-19 Toronto Raptors) residing on United States soil. While Anthony is mum on that debate, he clearly holds a heightened value on his Olympic hardware.
While Anthony's NBA career, perhaps best-known for six-plus rollercoaster seasons with the Knicks (2011-17), boasts numerous accomplishments, it lacks a Larry O'Brien Trophy hoist. His efforts were better rewarded in the Olympics, where he won four total medals, including three golds (2008, 2012, 2016) and a bronze (2004).
Those experiences offer a stronger sense of championship closure for Anthony, who announced his professional retirement last summer after 19 NBA seasons between Denver, New York, Oklahoma City, Portland, and Los Angeles.
"It's a different level of, I would say, pride that you have to have when you're wearing USA across your chest or you're wearing Lithuania across your chest," Anthony said. "It's a totally different feeling than Knicks, New York across your chest."
Anthony was in attendance for Team USA's latest triumph, a 98-87 victory over host nation France in Saturday's gold medal game at Bercy Arena. As it stands, Anthony remains the third-leading scorer in Team USA men's history, trailing only active stars Kevin Durant and LeBron James.
