Knicks Overlooked Signing Could Be Big
The New York Knicks haven't been as splashy and flashy as they were last summer when they traded for Mikal Bridges and Karl-Anthony Towns.
There's still time for a big move or two, but it looks like the Knicks will be more tame this offseason, settling for small signings like Jordan Clarkson and Guerschon Yabusele.
The latter move was praised by CBS Sports writer Brad Botkin as one of the four best under-the-radar signings of the offseason.
"Josh Hart is a great player. But when the Knicks go with the three wings (OG Anunoby, Bridges and Hart) along with Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns, it's Hart's shooting, or lack thereof, that can be the Achilles heel when defenses start sagging off him and clogging the lane for Brunson and Towns. You can't sag off Yabusele, who banged 38% of his 3s last season on four attempts a night," Botkin wrote.
"In addition to the general bench production Yabusele will provide, [head coach Mike] Brown can, where he specifically sees fit, even at closing time perhaps, replace Hart with Yabusele and give New York five threatening shooters while keeping a stout defense intact. I love this addition for the Knicks, both in general and for the specific lineup options Brown can now tinker with in preparation for a postseason in which he should be looking to use his reserves more than Tom Thibodeau ever did."
Yabusele gives the Knicks a ton of flexibility in terms of lineups and the team should be better off because of it.
If Yabusele can continue to shoot well from beyond the 3-point line and provide a strong defensive presence, it could be what the Knicks need to get them over the top.
Yabusele is taking a few months off before preparing for Knicks training camp in the fall.
