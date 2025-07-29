Luka Donicic ‘Likes’ the Knicks
Luka Doncic is more than happy to go out to the ball game in the city, whether it's the New York Knicks or their pinstriped counterparts in The Bronx.
The Los Angeles Lakers star offered some kind words for the Knicks when took in the New York Yankees' Monday night divisional duel with the Tampa Bay Rays.
A visit to the YES Network booth during the second and third innings prompted some expected questions about Manhattan from play-by-play man Michael Kay, who got Doncic to reveal that he at least keeps tabs on the Knicks thanks to the presence of his former Dallas Mavericks teammate Jalen Brunson.
"I like the Knicks. I like my guy JB, you know that," Doncic said. "I always cheer for them."
Kay also asked Doncic about the surprise ousting of former head coach Tom Thibodeau, which saw the former Mav take on a bit of a foreboding tone, remarking "It's the NBA business, anything can happen."
If anyone knows that, it's Doncic, who was unexpectedly traded from the Mavericks to the Lakers in early February. The deal, which sent Anthony Davis to North Texas, was widely viewed as one of the most shocking transactions in NBA history and teamed Doncic up with all-time legend of the game LeBron James.
Before that, Doncic debuted as the third overall pick of the 2018 NBA Draft with the Mavericks, chosen in the same selections that also sent Jalen Brunson to Dallas. The two established themselves as lasting Association talents in Mavericks uniforms before Brunson signed with the Knicks during the 2022 offseason.
Any appreciation of Knicks basketball often sets off a firestorm of rumors among the team's expansive fanbase, so Doncic's comments may be well remembered by the time next offseason rolls around: Doncic is set to play this season in SoCal but has a player option for the 2026-27 tour, the last portion of a five-year, $215 million deal originally inked with the Mavericks.
A visit to Yankee Stadium is part of an eventful summer for Doncic, whose newfound physique recently graced the cover of "Men's Health." In The Bronx, Doncic spent time with Yankee players before their tussle with Tampa and was gifted a pinstriped Yankee jersey bearing his last name and the No. 77 he has worn in Dallas and Los Angeles.
