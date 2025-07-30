Former Knicks Guard Reveals Heartbreaking News
The Big Ragu, formerly of the New York Knicks, will have to simmer for a bit before making his international debut.
Donte DiVincenzo had a heartbreaking announcement on Wednesday, revealing that an injury will prevent him from making his long-awaited debut for Italy's men's national basketball team. The former Manhattanite recently obtained Italian citizenship necessary to compete for the team, which is set to compete at the upcoming EuroBasket competition next month.
"I'm sorry I will not be able to join the national team this summer due to a physical issue over the last few days that forced me to make this difficult, difficult decision," DiVincenzo said in a video released by the national club. "But my goal remains the same: it remains with the journey of Italian basketball going forward, World Cup, Olympics, and for a very long time. So I just wanted to show my commitment, show my best of luck to the team. See you all soon."
DiVincenzo is said to be dealing with a toe injury that partly marred his first season with the Minnesota Timberwolves, who took him on alongside Julius Randle after the Knicks obtained former Minneapolis franchise face Karl-Anthony Towns in a late offseason trade. He averaged 11.7 points and 3.7 rebounds in 62 showings after missing just one game in his lone tour with the Knicks.
DiVincenzo has accomplished plenty in his seven-year NBA career, including the Knicks' single-season three-point record at 283 successful triples. One of his most prevalent goals, however, has been to compete with the Italian national team, which is seeking redemption after failing to qualify for last summer's Olympics in Paris.
Citizenship landed him on the preliminary Italian roster for EuroBasket but he'll now be sidelined to prepare for the Wolves' upcoming season. A strong showing at EuroBasket could help the Italians qualify for the 2027 Basketball World Cup, which will be staged in Qatar.
Despite the lack of DiVincenzo, Knicks fans will have a little something to cheer for at EuroBasket, as incoming depth star Guerschon Yabusele to set to compete for France.
