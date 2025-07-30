Knicks Star Going Viral After Offseason Workout
New York Knicks star Karl-Anthony Towns is going into his second season with the team, where he hopes to be better than he was in his first year.
Towns helped the Knicks reach new heights, advancing to the Eastern Conference Finals for the first time since 2000. However, the Knicks lost to the Indiana Pacers in six games, resulting in their elimination.
Towns appears to be determined to ensure that doesn't happen again in the 2026 postseason, so he's working out with former Minnesota Timberwolves teammate Naz Reid and Memphis Grizzlies All-Star Jaren Jackson Jr.
While Jackson looks the strongest in terms of bicep mass, Towns isn't far behind in that department. That should make Knicks fans hopeful for what's to come in the future.
The Knicks traded for Towns from the Timberwolves for Julius Randle and Donte DiVincenzo in hopes of taking New York to the next level. While Towns successfully achieved that goal, the team still didn't get as far as it had hoped.
Anything short of winning the NBA Finals will be considered a bust for the Knicks, so they need to be in the gym this offseason to ensure that mission is accomplished.
By working out with some of the league's top big men, Towns looks like he is doing his part.
Towns, 29, averaged 24.4 points and 12.8 rebounds per game for the Knicks in his first season with the team, proving that he is one of the best big men in the NBA.
If Towns can find another gear as he goes into his second go-around with the Knicks, the team could make that next step into the NBA Finals and possibly hoisting the Larry O'Brien Trophy for the first time since 1973.
Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!