Iconic Knicks Broadcasting Duo Nominated for NY Emmys
Mike Breen and Walt "Clyde" Frazier were among those feted and greeted for their work with the New York Knicks in 2024.
MSG Network's long-tenured Knicks broadcasting tandem accounted for two New York Sports Emmy Award nominations involved with Manhattan's NBA club revealed on Tuesday: Breen is up for the top play-by-play man in New York while Frazier is up for best game day analyst.
These nominations are the latest honor for Breen and Frazier, who have spent over a quarter-century on the air together as the primary narrators of locally-broadcast Knicks games. Tuesday's nominations are in recognition for their work during the 2023-24 season, which saw the Knicks place second on the Eastern Conference leaderboard.
Both fan favorites have some stiff competition to deal with: Breen, for example, will facing Gary Cohen (Mets/SNY), Ian Eagle (Nets/YES Network), Michael Kay (Yankees/YES Network), Sam Rosen (Rangers/MSG) Ryan Ruocco (Nets and Yankees/YES Network). Frazier will go against David Cone (Yankees/YES Network), Ron Darling (Mets/SNY), Sarah Kustok (Nets/YES Network), Joe Micheletti (Rangers/MSG) and Paul O'Neill (Yankees/YES Network).
MSG Network's Knicks group was well-represented as a whole: Alan Hahn, Monica McNutt and Wally Szczerbiak earned nods for best analyst in the studio while Bill Pidto was recognized for his work as an anchor in the MSG studio. Pidto was singled out for the "MSG 150," a speedy recap of NBA/NHL news and highlights that has been a mainstay of Knicks and New York Rangers broadcasts.
Behind the scenes, Howie Singer is up for best director for pregame/postgame shows and in-game segments while Roy Schneider's "teases" have landed him a best editor nomination. MSG Networks is also up for "sports excellence" alongside the work at YES Network and contents departments with the New Jersey Devils and New York Jets.
MSG has also won a nomination in the best "live event/game" department for its coverage of the 2024 Eastern Conference quarterfinals' second game, one that saw then-Knicks Donte DiVincenzo sink a game-winning three-pointer to defeat the Philadelphia 76ers. The 2023-24 Knicks as a whole are also up for best "live sporting event" in the season category.
The 3rd Annual New York Sports Emmy Awards will be presented on Sept. 16 at the New York Marriot Marquis across from Times Square.
Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!