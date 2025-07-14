Knicks Facing Championship or Bust Season
The New York Knicks were six wins away from winning the franchise's first championship in over 50 years.
It's the closest the Knicks have been since 1999, when they lost in the NBA Finals to David Robinson, Tim Duncan and the San Antonio Spurs.
Now that they are inching closer to their goals, anything less than a championship should be deemed a failure, according to ESPN insider Chris Herring.
"Arguably no East club will face higher expectations than New York, which reached its first conference finals in a quarter century before promptly firing its coach while stating its singular goal is to win an NBA championship. The roster has more cohesion — and depth with the additions of reserves Jordan Clarkson and Guerschon Yabusele — than it did last season after the Pacers exposed some holes while eliminating the Knicks in the conference finals," Herring wrote.
"But now Indiana, without Haliburton for the season and Myles Turner (signed with Milwaukee), figures to be far less of a threat. The same could be said of the Celtics, who will be without Tatum, Kristaps Porzingis (traded), Jrue Holiday (traded) and Luke Kornet (signed with Spurs). The lane for contention was already there for New York, but now, with coach Mike Brown taking over, the Knicks face true "Finals or bust" expectations."
The Knicks have the right cast of characters put into place to win a championship, but they need the execution now after getting so close a year ago.
If the Knicks take a step back this season, they may have no choice but to make massive changes to the roster, especially with Mikal Bridges becoming a free agent.
That's why this group has to get it right this year, otherwise it may be their only chance to put away their demons and win the franchise's first championship since 1973.
Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!