Knicks Legend's Inflated Salary is Shocking
Age notwithstanding, it's perhaps a shame that Patrick Ewing has no collegiate eligibility left: he could've made a lot more with the New York Knicks, so reveals one study from VegasInsider.com.
Analyzing salaries for some of the most notable names in recent draft classes, the study's results penned by Christ Altman also took a look at what the freshman paychecks for certain NBA legends would look like when adjusted for inflation. Ewing's salary would be one of the rare paydays that would exceed the $12.57 million Zaccharie Risacher is set to make with the Atlanta Hawks this year.
"(Ewing) earned $1,250,000 as a rookie in 1985," Altman notes. "But when inflation is factored in, that’s $15,075,427 in 2024, putting him only slightly behind Olajuwon on our list."
Ewing's adjusted payday was one of four that would've exceeded Risacher's: Hakeem Olajuwon's 1984 deal with the Houston Rockets ($15.29 million) led the way, followed by those of fellow big men Shaquille O'Neal ($13.57 million) and Yao Ming (whose 2002 Houston deal beat out Risacher's by only $38).
Seeing Ewing generate so much financial hype is hardly a surprise: at the time of his drafting out of Georgetown in 1985, Ewing was one of the most hyped prospects in NBA history after a storied career with the Hoyas. The Knicks wound up winning his services when envelopes rolled their way at the first-ever NBA Draft Lottery, beating out the Indiana Pacers.
Ewing would go on to play 15 memorable seasons in Manhattan, his tenure beginning on a then-astronomical 10-year, $32 million contract. He earned Madison Square Garden immortality when his number was retired by the Knicks in 2003.
Risacher is the highest-paid rookie of the past decade, beating out 2023's top choice Victor Wembanyama by just over $400,000. Second overall choice Alex Sarr, chosen by the Washington Wizards earlier this summer, rounds out the top three at $11.24 million.
