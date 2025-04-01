Knicks Praise Trail Blazers Forward After Career Game
The New York Knicks came out on top in their last game against the Portland Trail Blazers, but it didn't come without a little fight from the opposition.
Blazers guard Deni Avdija played extremely well in his annual trip to Madison Square Garden. The former Washington Wizards draft pick scored a game-high 33 points while grabbing seven rebounds in the losing effort, but he did earn high praise from Knicks forward OG Anunoby after the game.
“I just told him he played great. He’s a great player, he got better each year," Anunoby said h/t NBA Analysis Network.
“He’s always aggressive, he’s always confident.”
Josh Hart, who once played for the Blazers, also spoke highly of Avdija's performance against the Knicks.
"He’s a heck of a player. He’s in a great rhythm right now," Hart said.
Avdija, 24, started out the season cold for the Blazers trying to get used to his surroundings. However, he has found a way to turn things around, averaging a career-high 16.3 points per game for Portland.
Blazers head coach Chauncey Billups also sang Avdija's praises in his post-game press conference.
“He’s been a great player for us this year, it’s been fun coaching him," Billups said.
“It’s been fun getting to know him, and I’m glad you guys got to see a great game from him.”
The Knicks did a good job of keeping Avdija as the only hot player on the Blazers. Portland's bench was limited to just four points throughout the game, and that was a big reason why New York was able to take advantage.
The Knicks will have to keep doing that against teams that they face in the final stretch of the regular season and playoffs if they want to make some noise during the postseason.
