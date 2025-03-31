Knicks' Karl-Anthony Towns Needs Jalen Brunson
The New York Knicks traded Karl-Anthony Towns to give the team more star potential next to Jalen Brunson.
While Towns has enjoyed a tremendous first season in the Big Apple, it's clear that he cannot lead a team on his own.
Bleacher Report writer Dan Favale pointed out that Towns is unfit to be the lone superstar for a contending Knicks team.
"Anyone who talked themselves into Towns as New York's best player has been bathing in Antarctic-cold water since he sprained his right ankle. The Knicks are around .500 during this span, with a top-10 defense, but have seen their offensive efficiency plunge. They are below-average in points per possession, bottom 10 in effective field-goal percentage and struggling more than ever to draw fouls," Favale writes.
"Third place in the Eastern Conference is no longer wrapped up thanks to those pesky Indiana Pacers. Brunson's health matters more than seeding, but it's all connected. The Knicks must be focused on surviving what's left of the regular season and hope they'll be healthy and able to explore a peak we've yet to see once the playoffs roll around."
The Knicks haven't played their best basketball with Brunson on the sidelines, which is a sign that he is the team's undisputed leader.
The Knicks aren't expected to play as well with Brunson on the sideline, and the same goes for Towns. The difference is that Brunson has proven himself capable of leading a team without Towns, and the other way around hasn't happened yet.
Luckily for Towns, Brunson is expected to make a return to the Knicks sometime within the next week or so. Then, the dynamic duo can go back to being Batman and Robin for Gotham as they rise towards becoming one of the best teams in the NBA.
