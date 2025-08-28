Knicks Praised For Smart Free Agency Move
The New York Knicks are still reaping the benefits from one of the top free agent signings of the 2022 offseason.
The Knicks signed Jalen Brunson to a four-year, $104 million contract that helped set up the next successful era of the franchise. That's why CBS Sports writer Robby Kalland ranked Brunson as the sixth-best free agent signing of the 21st Century.
"Brunson is unquestionably the best player the Knicks have had since Carmelo Anthony, and there is a serious argument he's already surpassed Melo thanks to his postseason success and is only looking up at Patrick Ewing and Clyde Frazier," Kalland wrote.
"That they got that caliber of player in free agency for a sub-max deal and have parlayed that into their greatest run of team success in 25 years makes it worthy of this lofty position on the list. Brunson hasn't led the Knicks to a championship (yet), but it's rare for a team to acquire a true franchise player on the free agent market. If this were a list of "best tampering fines ever paid," New York would be at the top for giving up a second rounder for their efforts in prying Brunson out of Dallas."
Brunson has helped the Knicks win a playoff series in each of his three years with the team. This past season, he was part of the Knicks' run to the Eastern Conference Finals, marking their first visit to that stage of the playoffs since 2000.
For years, the Knicks tried to get that elusive free agent whether it be LeBron James, Kyrie Irving or Kevin Durant, but the team finally got it right when Brunson came on board.
Now that Brunson is in the fold, the Knicks have direction, a purpose and someone that can help carry the team through this championship window that they have built for themselves.
Brunson and the Knicks are enjoying their final weeks of vacation before getting ready for training camp at the end of September. The team's first preseason game comes on Oct. 2 against the Philadelphia 76ers in Abu Dhabi.
