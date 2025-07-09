Knicks' Forward Should Sign Soon
The New York Knicks have yet to bring back Precious Achiuwa after his contract expired at the end of the season.
Achiuwa, 25, has emerged into a solid role player in the NBA, averaging 6.6 points and 5.6 rebounds per game for the Knicks this past season. He could be re-signed by the Knicks, but considering they have yet to finalize a deal, it isn't likely.
Bleacher Report writer Eric Pincus ranked the top 25 free agents in the class and Achiuwa came in at No. 20 on the list.
"Achiuwa is an undersized (6'8") center lacking an outside shot or notable playmaking skills. He's athletic and plays hard, but he doesn't do enough on offense to offset his liabilities," Pincus wrote.
"Through 49 games with the Knicks during the 2023-24 season (joining the team as part of the OG Anunoby trade), the 25-year-old averaged 7.2 rebounds and 1.1 blocks per game. As his minutes dipped this season, so too did his production."
"Achiuwa seems unlikely to return to New York, but he'll likely turn up elsewhere on a minimum deal before long."
Achiuwa should eventually have suitors, but he isn't afraid to play the waiting game. That's what he did last summer and he was still able to ink a one-year, $6 million deal with the Knicks a few weeks after the start of free agency.
With the Knicks adding Guerschon Yabusele from the Philadelphia 76ers, the team is unlikely to bring back Achiuwa since the two play similar positions as a power forward and occasional small-ball center.
Achiuwa should still be in the league next season, but he will likely be playing elsewhere, where he will have the opportunity to get revenge on the Knicks for not bringing him back.
