Knicks Inching Closer to Top of Power Rankings
The New York Knicks are making improvements to their roster over the course of the offseason, hoping to get over the hump and into the NBA Finals for the first time since 1999.
The changes have ranged from small to large, signing Jordan Clarkson and Guerschon Yabusele to boost the second unit and hiring Mike Brown to replace Tom Thibodeau as the team's head coach.
CBS Sports writer Colin Ward-Henninger conducted a recent power rankings where the Knicks came in at No. 3.
"After an exhaustive and occasionally hilarious coaching search, Mike Brown is reportedly the new man in New York," Ward-Henninger wrote.
"He led the Kings to the league's best offense two seasons ago, so he should check the box of being a bit more creative on that end than his predecessor. The additions of Jordan Clarkson and Guerschon Yabusele should also give the Knicks a bit more depth behind the most-used lineup in all of basketball last season. With the hits taken by the Celtics, Pacers and Bucks, there's no reason the Knicks shouldn't be right next to the Cavs when considering favorites to win the East."
The only teams to rank higher than the Knicks were the Cleveland Cavaliers, who were the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference this past season and the Oklahoma City Thunder, who won the NBA Finals against the Indiana Pacers just a few weeks ago.
The Knicks likely aren't done with their moves in the offseason as they could benefit from adding another veteran or two for the second unit.
New York is trying to close the gap between them and the rest of the teams in the East, and another move or two could ensure that the Knicks are favorites going into the season.
