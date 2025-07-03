Knicks Insider Addresses LeBron James Situation
New York Knicks fans hoping their team makes a run at LeBron James should be advised not to polish the throne quite yet.
Knicks insider Stefan Bondy of the New York Post perhaps temporarily cooled the idea of the current Los Angeles Lakers star moving to Manhattan with a Thursday morning X post, with his report acknowledging the reaction the pairing usually draws.
"For the LeBron-to-Knicks speculation, I checked on it," Bondy said. "'The answer was, “No. Makes for good chatter but no.'”
James and the Knicks have long been linked, as the tenured basketball legend has routinely lauded New York's game day experience at Madison Square Garden. Some of his many achievements have been earned under MSG's iconic roof.
This past season, for example, James became the seventh player to sink at least 2,500 three-pointers in his NBA career in a February win in Manhattan. James is one of three players to put up at least 800 points and 200 assists and rebounds each as an opponent at MSG alongside fellow legends of the game Wilt Chamberlain and Oscar Robertson.
Until James suits up for the Lakers — or another one of the 28 NBA teams — speculation will likely continue to linger about his supposed metropolitan desires. James recently opted to pick up his $52.6 million player options with the Lakers, but his longtime representative Rich Paul hinted that they would keep their options open in pursuit of a fifth NBA championship after Los Angeles fell to Minnesota in this spring's opening round.
Even with Bondy's report of a lack of connection, the rumors will likely only intensify with Mike Brown reportedly set to assume the role of Knicks head coach: he and James previously collaborated for six seasons with the Cleveland Cavaliers, a tenure that included a visit to the NBA Finals in 2007.
Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns as and so much more!