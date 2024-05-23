Knicks Predicted to Offer Isaiah Hartenstein Major Deal
The New York Knicks enter the offseason with Isaiah Hartenstein looking for a new contract.
Hartenstein, 26, stepped into the starting lineup this season after Mitchell Robinson suffered an ankle injury early in the year, and he flourished in the role.
Hartenstein averaged 7.8 points and a career-best 8.3 rebounds for the Knicks this season, proving that he can perform at a high level. However, given his current contract and his rightful raise, signing him could be tricky given the rest of the Knicks' to-do list this summer.
Bleacher Report writes that the Knicks can offer Hartenstein a maximum contract of $72.5 million over four years, which rounds out to a little more than $18 million per year. However, a team needing a center could come in and offer a shorter-term deal for around the same amount of money, and that would allow him to cash back in free agency in his late 20's.
The Knicks should view Hartenstein as a big piece to the puzzle, especially if the "star" they want isn't a center. Hartenstein is a good glue guy and fits very well in the pick-and-roll with Jalen Brunson. He helps him create the necessary space to run the offense and is a big part of the team. However, he could get in the way if the Knicks want to cash in for someone better. New York has Mitchell Robinson, who could be 70 cents on the dollar in terms of Hartenstein's value on the court.
Ultimately, the Knicks need to figure out their priorities for the upcoming season. How much do they value bringing back Hartenstein over re-signing OG Anunoby and trading their assets for a big-time star? There's reason to believe Hartenstein may fall lower on that list, which could lead to a future outside of the Knicks.
