Knicks Projected to Land SEC Star

The New York Knicks could look at the SEC to find their next draft pick.

Feb 8, 2025; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks forward Zvonimir Ivisic (44) drives against Alabama Crimson Tide forward Grant Nelson (4) during the first half at Bud Walton Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images / Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images
While the New York Knicks are figuring out how to best position themselves for a playoff run this spring, there are scouts within the organization also looking towards the future.

The Knicks have just one measly second-round pick in June's draft, but they could look to use it on one of college basketball's most interesting players.

ESPN draft analysts Jonathan Givony and Jeremy Woo conducted a recent two-round mock draft that has the Knicks taking Arkansas center Zvonimir Ivisic with the No. 56 overall pick.

"A rare, valued mix of 7'2" size, shooting potential and defensive length should help scouts look past Zvonimir Ivisic's lack of quickness and explosion," Bleacher Report analyst Jonathan Wasserman wrote of Ivisic last month.

"He may only be useful for a specialty role at the next level, but at 46.5 percent from deep with a 12.6 block percentage, he'll continue to be worth thinking about as a possible second-round stretch 5."

In Arkansas' last game against Alabama over the weekend, the Razorbacks big man scored 27 points while grabbing seven rebounds, proving he can dominate at the NCAA level.

It remains to be seen if Ivisic's skillset will translate to the pros, but head coach John Calipari has a knack of finding players, developing them and having them flourish in the NBA. Perhaps Ivisic is a diamond in the rough that just needs to find the right team.

Ivisic may end up going back to school given the fact he has two more years of eligibility, but based on how he is playing, he may end up testing the NBA waters this offseason.

In the meantime, the Knicks will enjoy their All-Star break and return to the court on Thursday as they take on the Chicago Bulls.

