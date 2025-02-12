All Knicks

Hawks Star Gets Injury News Ahead of Knicks Game

The New York Knicks should be facing the Atlanta Hawks' biggest star.

Jan 20, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) is guarded by New York Knicks forward Precious Achiuwa (5) during the second half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
The New York Knicks are hosting the Atlanta Hawks in their final game ahead of the All-Star break.

It wouldn't be a classic game between the Hawks and Knicks at Madison Square Garden without All-Star point guard Trae Young, but he has been experiencing some Achilles tendinitis lately.

While it may be wise for the Hawks to sit Young on the final game before the All-Star festivities, it appears that the star point guard will play against the Knicks, as he is listed as probable in the injury report.

Young, 26, had 19 points and eight rebounds in Atlanta's last game, a win against the Orlando Magic on Monday night.

In three games against the Knicks so far this season, Young is averaging 24 points and nine assists per game, leading the Hawks to wins in two of the meetings.

Tonight, the Hawks have a chance to win the season series against the Knicks and add a victory to help them in the standings as they look to jockey for position in the Play-In Tournament.

Tipoff between the Hawks and Knicks is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET. Fans can watch the game on MSG or stream it on NBA League Pass.

