Knicks Ramping Up Intensity as Season Nears
The New York Knicks are less than two weeks away from their season opener against the Cleveland Cavaliers, but they still have a few chances to get their feet under them in the preseason and training camp.
Knicks All-Star point guard Jalen Brunson thinks the team is in good shape, but there is room for improvement.
“Getting closer to the season, getting closer to the real thing, we’re still preparing as well as we need to be,” Brunson said via New York Post reporter Andrew Crane. “So we’ll just continue with that preparation and that focus, and yeah, obviously minutes aren’t what they would be in a regular-season game, but everything matters what we do.
“What we’re learning and how we’re playing as a team is definitely improving, so still a long way to go, but getting our basics down.”
The Knicks are, in a way, starting from scratch with a new head coach in Mike Brown, who replaces Tom Thibodeau after five years with the team. While a majority of the squad has played together before, the Knicks are still learning the intricacies of the new system they are playing in.
The biggest change the Knicks will have with Brown instead of Thibodeau is the team's rotation. Thibodeau ran tight, smaller rotations and played the starters heavy minutes on a nightly basis, but that isn't expected to be quite how Brown runs things.
“That’s why you have 15 guys and three two-ways,” Brown said via Crane.
“Someone goes down, it’s the next man up. … That’s how it’s gotta be all year, and that’s why it’s extremely important for everybody to make sure they’re mentally locked into what we’re doing because your number can be called any time and our guys are extremely professional and they’ll be ready when their number’s called, even if they haven’t played in a game or two.”
The Knicks have the depth that can compete for a championship. Signing Jordan Clarkson and Guerschon Yabusele for the second unit will be a massive help for the Knicks in the long run.
If the Knicks can stay healthy and fresh throughout the season, it could give the team the energy that it needs to cross the finish line that wasn't there in the spring when players began to gas out during the playoffs. New York is buying into Brown, which is a pleasant sign to see.
