Former Knicks HC Offers Advice to Mike Brown
STAMFORD — The New York Knicks have openly pondered what Brown can do for them. But what can Brown do for himself as he embarks on one of the most pressure-packed situations in the NBA?
Mike Brown is the latest notable name to take on the mantle of Knicks head coach, a spot once occupied by recurring NBA playoff hero and newly-minted NBC game analyst Derek Fisher. Brown's predecessor offered him some fleeting, yet vital, advice for his maiden metropolitan voyage at an NBC Sports showcase at the network's headquarters in Stamford, CT.
"The only comment I would have for Mike is to be himself," Fisher told Knicks on SI. "That's what New Yorkers love about New Yorkers, is authentically showing up as yourself. As long as Mike does that man, he'll be fine."
Fisher served at the helm of the Knicks for parts of two seasons (2014-16), amassing a 40-96 record during some of the darker years on the franchise timeline. While the Knicks weren't viewed as the contenders they are now, Fisher was dealt with the task of trying to raise the Phil Jackson era as well as overseeing the first stages of Kristaps Porzingis' would-be reign.
Freed from the pressures of New York, the SoCal postseason star fared better in a return to the West Coast, posting a 54-46 mark in three-plus seasons (2019-22) with the WNBA's Los Angeles Sparks, one that featured a run to the semifinal round in his debut showing.
Fisher is now part of NBC's expansive talent stable that also features fellow ex-New Yorkers Carmelo Anthony and Jamal Crawford. He certainly has one of the more unique resumes among the peacock network's narrators with over 1,500 games of NBA experience on his resume and five championship rings residing on his fingers.
Even with that experience, however, Fisher was quick to note that Brown is "light years" ahead of where he was during his own New York experience, and said that he should mix well with the current crop of metropolitan personnel headlined by All-Stars Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns.
"He is so experienced and is world class communicator," Fisher lauded. "He has all the experiences, and is great defensive mind. His time in Sacramento, the way he utilized some of the Princeton offense and some of those concepts, I think can work really well here in New York with the personnel they have."
