All Knicks

Former Knicks HC Offers Advice to Mike Brown

Mike Brown is the latest notable name to take on the challenges of New York Knicks head coach.

Geoff Magliocchetti

Sep 23, 2025; New York, NY, USA; New York Knicks head coach Mike Brown speaks to the media during a media day press conference at the Madison Square Garden training center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
Sep 23, 2025; New York, NY, USA; New York Knicks head coach Mike Brown speaks to the media during a media day press conference at the Madison Square Garden training center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images
In this story:

STAMFORD — The New York Knicks have openly pondered what Brown can do for them. But what can Brown do for himself as he embarks on one of the most pressure-packed situations in the NBA?

Mike Brown is the latest notable name to take on the mantle of Knicks head coach, a spot once occupied by recurring NBA playoff hero and newly-minted NBC game analyst Derek Fisher. Brown's predecessor offered him some fleeting, yet vital, advice for his maiden metropolitan voyage at an NBC Sports showcase at the network's headquarters in Stamford, CT.

"The only comment I would have for Mike is to be himself," Fisher told Knicks on SI. "That's what New Yorkers love about New Yorkers, is authentically showing up as yourself. As long as Mike does that man, he'll be fine."

Derek Fisher
Jan 26, 2016; New York, NY, USA; New York Knicks head coach Derek Fisher talks to New York Knicks power forward Kristaps Porzingis (6) during the fourth quarter against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Madison Square Garden. The Thunder defeated the Knicks 128-122 in overtime. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Fisher served at the helm of the Knicks for parts of two seasons (2014-16), amassing a 40-96 record during some of the darker years on the franchise timeline. While the Knicks weren't viewed as the contenders they are now, Fisher was dealt with the task of trying to raise the Phil Jackson era as well as overseeing the first stages of Kristaps Porzingis' would-be reign.

Freed from the pressures of New York, the SoCal postseason star fared better in a return to the West Coast, posting a 54-46 mark in three-plus seasons (2019-22) with the WNBA's Los Angeles Sparks, one that featured a run to the semifinal round in his debut showing.

Fisher is now part of NBC's expansive talent stable that also features fellow ex-New Yorkers Carmelo Anthony and Jamal Crawford. He certainly has one of the more unique resumes among the peacock network's narrators with over 1,500 games of NBA experience on his resume and five championship rings residing on his fingers.

Even with that experience, however, Fisher was quick to note that Brown is "light years" ahead of where he was during his own New York experience, and said that he should mix well with the current crop of metropolitan personnel headlined by All-Stars Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns.

"He is so experienced and is world class communicator," Fisher lauded. "He has all the experiences, and is great defensive mind. His time in Sacramento, the way he utilized some of the Princeton offense and some of those concepts, I think can work really well here in New York with the personnel they have."

Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Published
Geoff Magliocchetti
GEOFF MAGLIOCCHETTI

Geoff Magliocchetti is a veteran sportswriter who contributes to a variety of sites on the "On SI" network. In addition to the Yankees/Mets, Geoff also covers the New York Knicks, New York Liberty, and New York Giants and has previously written about the New York Jets, Buffalo Bills, Staten Island Yankees, and NASCAR.

Home/News