Knicks React to Malcom Brogdon Retirement
Once a New York Knick, always a New York Knick ... even if he was never officially on the New York Knicks.
The metropolitan basketball world was left stunned by the departure of guard Malcolm Brogdon, who announced his retirement after nine NBA seasons. Brogdon was set to embark on a 10th with the Knicks but opted to step away. Knicks reps had a chance to react to the news after they staged their final prep for the preseason closer against the Charlotte Hornets, revealing that they found out about Brogdon's retirement the same time as Shams Charania's report of the news broke.
"It's not an easy decision to make," Brunson said in video from SNY, calling it a "blessing" to work with the veteran, if only for a short while. "For him to do that this time, it's kudos to him. For him it was time to move on and I've got a lot of respect for him. I played against him in college, played against in the pros and he's been a great professional from afar ... I wish him all the best."
Brogdon carries an accomplished career with him into retirement, one that saw him earn both the Rookie of the Year Award and the Sixth Man of the Year title. He averaged 15.3 points, 4.7 assists, and 4.1 rebounds between Milwaukee, Indiana, Portland, Boston, and Washington, though injuries took control over the latter stages of his career. He was limited to but 23 games in Washington last season due to an array of lower body issues and played only 39 in Portland the year before.
Per James Edwards of The Athletic, Knicks head coach Mike Brown lauded Brogdon's "fantastic" career and revealed that the Virginia alum reached out to him about joining the Nigerian men's national basketball team when Brown was at the helm during the 2021 Olympics.
At the same time, Brown acknowledged that what's done is done and the Knicks now have business to handle now that Brogdon has made his decision. His departure may have given New York a little flexibility when it comes to work out the conundrum behind their final rotational spots and the opening night roster as a whole.
Prior to Brogdon's retirement, rumors about the Knicks trading home grown talents like Pacome Dadiet, Tyler Kolek, or Miles McBride surfaced in the name of keeping Brogdon and other late acquisitions like Garrison Mathews and Landry Shamet on the opening night roster. With a rotational spot potentially up for grabs, Brown is intrigued by what could transpire over what little remains of this preseason.
"Whoever goes and grabs it, we feel like we have a deep roster," Brown said in video from SNY. "A lot of guys will have an opportunity to grab whatever minutes might've been there or might not have been there."
Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!