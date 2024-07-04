Knicks Rival: MSG Punches Hall of Fame Ticket
Having spent most of his career at TD Garden, Paul Pierce knew the most valuable yields could instead be found at the homeof the New York Knicks.
Pierce is the latest to laud the legend of Madison Square Garden, doing so in a recent episode of his web series "The Truth Lounge." Despite their differences, many Knicks fans will likely find the truth in The Truth's gushing, which went as far as to say a certain scoring plateau earned at MSG should grant a instant entry to Springfield.
"If you want your respect around the league, you've got to kill at Madison Square Garden," the former Boston Celtics star declared. "Madison Square Garden is one of the Meccas of baskeball, period. You've got hoop heads, you got celebrities, you've got real fans in there. So, if you want respect around the league, if you want respect around the whole East Coast, you've got to ball out in New York."
"They need to change the criteria of the Hall of Fame: if you ain't get 40 in the Garden, you can't get into the Hall of Fame, straight up."
Fortunately for Pierce, he has satisfied his self-declared caveat, reaching 40 twice as a member of the Celtics (including 46 in November 2002). A Celtics for 15 seasons, Pierce earned his Hall call in 2021.
He is one of 20 opposing players to have at least two 40-point games as an opponent at MSG, a list topped by Wilt Chamberlain (13) and Michael Jordan (7). Bernard King (19) holds the Knicks record, outpacing Patrick Ewing (15) and active star Jalen Brunson (11).
Much has been made about the feats put forth on a nightly basis upon Manhattan's hardwood: the current edition of MSG has hosted the Knicks since 1968 and has routinely featured incredible happenings from both the blue-and-orange hosts and beyond.
