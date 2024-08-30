All Knicks

Knicks Rival Signs Veteran PG to Extension

The New York Knicks will see Indiana Pacers point guard T.J. McConnell for a while.

May 17, 2024; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers guard T.J. McConnell (9) dribbles the ball while New York Knicks guard Donte DiVincenzo (0) defends during game six of the second round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
The New York Knicks faced off in a seven-game series against the Indiana Pacers in the second round of the playoffs back in May, where point guard T.J. McConnell played an important role off the bench.

Now, the Knicks will see more of McConnell with the Pacers. According to ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowski, the Pacers are signing McConnell to a four-year, $45 million contract extension, which will keep him in Indiana until the end of the 2028-29 campaign.

McConnell, 32, could have just signed the last major contract of his career after nine seasons in the NBA with the Philadelphia 76ers and Pacers. He's spent the past five years in Indiana, where he's helped see a rebuild long enough to where the team got back to the Eastern Conference Finals this past season.

McConnell is coming off a career-high 10.2 points per game this past season with the Pacers, which is a big reason behind his massive extension.

During the seven-game series between the Knicks and Pacers, McConnell scored in double figures five times, including a double-double in Games 2 and 4. With the Pacers trailing 3-2 after Game 5, McConnell dropped 15 points in Game 6 and 12 points in a decisive Game 7 to help clinch the series for Indiana.

With McConnell set for arguably the rest of his career, it can provide hope to other undrafted players that they can still make a living and have a long tenure in the NBA.

Knicks point guard Tyler Kolek has been compared to McConnell, and while the rookie from Marquette doesn't quite agree with the comparison, I'm sure he would like to have a career that is long and successful like McConnell.

McConnell and the Pacers will visit the Knicks early in the season on Oct. 25 at Madison Square Garden.

